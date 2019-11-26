Bayelsa guber poll: Presidency defends Jonathan, says APC won fair and square

Bayelsa guber poll: Presidency defends Jonathan, says APC won fair and square

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:14 pm


David Lyon

The Presidency has described as “false and irresponsible’’ reports that former president Goodluck Jonathan was blackmailed to support the governing party, APC, in recent Bayelsa State elections.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed shock that such a story could be considered believable to the point of being given space in some newspapers.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,’’ he said. “Our media really must learn to verify whatever they publish. And people who make wild allegations during interviews should be made to produce the facts backing their claims by editors. A newspaper can be sued for granting space to people who belch false allegations against individuals with no proof.’’

Shehu said the former president had been out of power for almost five years, without any previous allegations of government blackmail cropping up.

He also noted that there were more than enough reasons for Dr Jonathan to work against his party, PDP, in the just concluded Bayelsa elections, without interference by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Anyone who has been following the politics of Bayelsa State should be aware of the sour relationship between Dr Jonathan and the incumbent governor, Seriake Dickson. That’s more than enough reason for the former president to decide to work against his party, if indeed he did.

“We really must stop this habit of blaming President Buhari for everything, including issues that are not his business,’’ he added.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    13 French troops die in Mali chopper crash
    1 hour ago

    Alleged pension scam: Court grants Faisal Maina N60m bail
    1 hour ago

    My wife sleeps with our landlord, man tells court
    2 hours ago

    Clergy docked over alleged defamation of Pastor Eneche
    2 hours ago

    Project Alert and NOPRIN Foundation kick-start 16 Days of Activism
    2 hours ago

    N17m Fraud: Police Arraign 2 Men over Alleged
    3 hours ago

    Obasanjo backs FG on border closure, says Benin must mend ways with Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    EFCC arrests Kirikiri prison boss, doctor over $1m scam