Bayelsa guber: Speaker, LG chair deny claims of defection to APC

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:47 am


Speaker, Bayelsa House of Assembly

The Speaker of the Bayelsa  House of Assembly, Monday-Bubou Edwin Obolo and the Executive Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, Chief (Hon) Kia Ebidoughebofa Nigeria have denied media reports alleging that both of them have defected to the All Progreesives Congress, APC ahead of the State’s 16 November governorship poll.

While describing the media reports as frivolous, mischievous and unfounded publications, Kia Nigeria said it is an attempt by the author to mislead the people of the state, especially Southern Ijaw LGA.

Kia  Nigeria who added that he and  Obolo Bubou have never contemplated leaving the PDP noted that the rumour and falsehood are  imaginations of those who are threatened by the  ‘glaring victory, of PDP in the governorship election.

He also promised to deal with the authors of the stories according to the law.

He called on his teeming supporters to remain resolute, disregard the stories.

In his words, “I am PDP and PDP is me, victory is sure because PDP is power and advanced development to the People.”

