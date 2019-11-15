Bayelsa lawmakers call for stoppage of election in Nembe LG

The lawmakers said the resolution was sequel to the violence that erupted during Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, rally in Nembe,in Nembe local government area that led to deaths of several persons after a shooting spree.

The resolution that came under matters of urgent national importance emanated from a motion moved by Hon. Ben Ololo, a member representing Nembe constituency one who told his colleagues that the bloodletting in his constituency is a pointer to the fact that no election can be conducted there that will seen to be free, fair and credible.

The lawmaker condemned the do-or-die attitude of some unnamed desperate politicians in the State.

Also contributing, Hon.Ben Ololo urged the state government and security agencies to take prompt actions to arrest those who committed the dastardly act bring them to book.

Supporting the motion,the lawmakers passed a five-point resolution calling for the cancellation of election and declaration of a state of emergency in Nembe local government area.

It is interesting to note the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Timipre Sylva,the Minister of State for Petroleum, and the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State is from Nembe.