Bayelsa poll: The making of APC’s ‘impressive’ victory

It was a massive win for All Progressives Congress, APC as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared Mr David Lyon, the party’s candidate the winner of the governorship election conducted in Bayelsa last Saturday.

While congratulating his party’s candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement released on his behalf by his adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, described Lyon’s victory in the election as ‘impressive.’

Residents of Bayelsa have also taken to the streets and social media in celebration of APC’s defeat of the PDP candidate.

But how impressive was Lyon’s victory?

In the results declared by INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice Chancellor, University of Benin early Monday morning, the APC candidate polled 352,552 votes to win in the election.

His votes more than doubled that of his closest challenger, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 143, 172 votes.

While there have been few predictions on the possibility of APC upstaging PDP in the election, not many anticipated the massive margin of victory in the election in which a total of 505,884 votes was recorded.

Total valid votes cast was 499,551, while the total rejected votes stood at 6,333.

To sack PDP from Creek Haven, Bayelsa State’s Government House, APC won the election in six of the eight Local Government Areas of the State, while PDP won in two.

APC got its highest number of votes in Southern Ijaw local government area, where it polled 124,803 votes, while PDP scored 898 votes.

The APC candidate is from the local government.

In Ekeremor Local Government Area, APC polled 21, 489 votes and PDP scored 18, 344 votes.

In Sagbama, PDP polled 60,339 votes and APC got 7,831 votes.

In Brass, APC scored 23, 831 votes, while PDP polled 10,410 votes.

The results showed that APC polled 83,041 votes in Nembe and PDP polled 874 votes.

In Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, APC got 8,934 votes, while PDP polled 15,360 votes.

According to the results declared by INEC, APC polled 24,608 votes while PDP polled 19,184 votes in Yenagoa Local Government Area,

The total number of registered voters in the state is 922, 562 while the total number of collated voter cards is 889,308.