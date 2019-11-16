Bayelsa: Thugs Destroy Election Materials

Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:09 pm
Election materials destroyed by some thugs in Bayelsa
Some election materials destroyed were, today, destroyed by sone thugs at Ward 17, Koluama 2, Southern Ijaw LGA!
Photo credit: Fidelis Soriwei (FB)
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Photos of Kogi election: Aftermath of thugs’ attack and carting away of eight ballot boxes, card readers
Thugs in police uniform snatch 8 ballot boxes, card readers in Kogi
#KogiDecides: Today, here is why people will miss Abubakar Audu
Today is Zik’s birthday: “Why I Attempted Suicide in America”
Kogi Guber: Bello lauds INEC, commends voters on peaceful conduct
UI 2019 Convocation: Facts About Osanyinlusi Mary, Overall Best Masters Student
In Pictures: Voting Commences in Kogi
KogiDecides: Mass arrest of PDP leaders hits Mopa Muro LG
Leave a Reply