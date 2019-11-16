Bayelsa: Thugs Destroy Election Materials

Bayelsa: Thugs Destroy Election Materials

Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:09 pm


Election materials destroyed by some thugs in Bayelsa

Some election materials destroyed were, today, destroyed by sone thugs at Ward 17, Koluama 2, Southern Ijaw LGA!

Photo credit: Fidelis Soriwei (FB)

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Photos of Kogi election: Aftermath of thugs’ attack and carting away of eight ballot boxes, card readers
    1 hour ago

    Thugs in police uniform snatch 8 ballot boxes, card readers in Kogi
    2 hours ago

    #KogiDecides: Today, here is why people will miss Abubakar Audu
    3 hours ago

    Today is Zik’s birthday: “Why I Attempted Suicide in America”
    4 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: Bello lauds INEC, commends voters on peaceful conduct
    4 hours ago

    UI 2019 Convocation: Facts About Osanyinlusi Mary, Overall Best Masters Student
    4 hours ago

    In Pictures: Voting Commences in Kogi
    6 hours ago

    KogiDecides: Mass arrest of PDP leaders hits Mopa Muro LG