BayelsaDecides: Buhari celebrates APC victory, congratulates Lyon

President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating the victory of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC in the Bayelsa governorship election held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had declared Chief David Lyon, governorship candidate of the APC winner of the election with 352,552 votes.

His main opponent in the election, Douri Diri of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 143, 172 votes in the result declared early Monday morning by the INEC in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State’s capital.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity, the President described the victory of the Lyon in the election as “impressive.”

“President Buhari congratulates most warmly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, on his impressive victory,” the statement read.

The President Buhari also in the statement commended APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in Bayelsa State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations.

While condemning loss of lives in the violence witnessed before the election, the President commiserated with the families of the victims.

According to President Buhari, ‘‘Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.’’

He noted that while officials of INEC and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections, it is unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.

The President said he looked forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

President Buhari also urged Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, imploring those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels.