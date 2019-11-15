Be Warned, NPDC Not Recruiting Online!

Be Warned, NPDC Not Recruiting Online!

Friday, November 15, 2019 3:56 pm


NNPC

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), an Upstream Subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has disowned a recruitment exercise being orchestrated by miscreants employing text messages, social media platforms and forged letterheads to achieve their nefarious aim, a release today in Abuja by the NNPC Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Samson Makoji, said.

The statement warned unsuspecting members of the public to be wary of the activates of the fraudsters, saying recruitment exercise was the prerogative of the NNPC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

It explained that members of the public should note that NNPC would always advertise vacant positions at appropriate times, advising that applicants should be properly guided.

‘’Anyone contacted for the purpose of the purported recruitment other than through advertisement duly placed by the corporation in national newspapers should not hesitate to report such invitations to the relevant law enforcement agencies,’’ the statement said

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    IS IT NOW COOL TO KILL? – An Anguished Letter to Nigerian Law-Makers.
    3 hours ago

    Behold, photos of masked men who wanted to attack Gov Makinde in Lokoja
    3 hours ago

    Fear of hijack of electoral materials, part agents besiege CBN, Yenagoa
    4 hours ago

    Bayelsa guber: No court ruling against Diri, says PDP
    5 hours ago

    Governorship election: Why Kogi people will miss Abubakar Audu tomorrow!
    6 hours ago

    UIVC Gives Account of Ekiti Governorship Election
    6 hours ago

    BREAKING: Masked Security Men Attack Makinde’s Hotel in Lokoja
    6 hours ago

    Josephine Effah-Chukwuma: Celebrating 20 years of Women’s Rights Activism in Nigeria