Boat drivers, passengers in Rivers lament insecurity on waterways

A visit to the Port Harcourt jetty in the old Port Harcourt Township revealed that a week after the abduction the four immigration Officers, seafarers who traveled through Port Harcourt-Onne-Bonny route do so with great trepidation.

Despite the successful rescue of four immigration officers recently kidnapped along the Port Harcourt-Onne-Bonny waterways, seafarers and boat drivers are lamenting the route has remained very unsafe as nothing has been done so far to tackle criminality.

“We are perpetually gripped with fear. The few gunboats that are there patrolling the route are there for their own pockets. They collect money from boat drivers and look the other way.

They are few in number but more interested in extorting money from boat drivers.”

Another boat driver said traveling on water is still scary and dangerous.

“I am always in constant fear each time l want to travel my blood pressure jumps up very high. My Doctor has been warning me to take things easy. But l told him that I always feel scared each l want to travel “.

In another development , the users of Port Harcourt jetty have called on the Rivers State government to complete the project.

The jetty was flagged off for reconstruction in the old Township in 2016 by Governor Nyesom Wike. The boat owners complained that non-completion of the jetty is causing a lot of discomfort to them.

“Since they started reconstructing the Jetty, nothing has been done.They have now merged us with the Nembe, Bille and Hausa people. Let the government complete our Jetty, which is Bonny Jetty so that we go back and operate in our own Jetty.