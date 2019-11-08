Borno donates N60m to Maiduguri market inferno victims

Friday, November 8, 2019 11:45 pm


Prof. Umara-Zulum Governor of Borno State.

The Borno state government on Friday donated N60 million to the victims of the Oct. 31 fire inferno in Maiduguri GSM market.

Usman Kadafur, the Borno Deputy Governor disclosed this while flagging off the cash distribution in Maiduguri.

Kadafur said that the gesture was to identify with the victims who lost thier sources of livelihood in the fire incident that had destroyed properties worth million of Naira.

He said that the government had prioritized attention in enhancing wealth and job creation through programmes and policies that would impact positively on the people.

He urged them to be law abiding and support the government in the development of the state.

Earlier, Sugun Mai-Mele, The Commissioner Local Government and Emirate Affairs, said more than 47 shops were razed and 500 people were affected in the incidence.

Mai-Mele, who is also the Chairman of Fact Finding Committee of the incident, said that other properties affected included 16 show glass temporary shades and one mosque.

He explained that the committee carefully selected those that were affected through the support from the leadership of the union.

