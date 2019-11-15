BREAKING: Masked Security Men Attack Makinde’s Hotel in Lokoja

BREAKING: Masked Security Men Attack Makinde’s Hotel in Lokoja

Friday, November 15, 2019 1:46 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

…And Yahaya Bello claims security is his best area of achievement

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Some armed and masked security men who appeared in police uniforms have attacked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Lokoja, Kogi State Capital.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa.

The statement reads:

“Information reaching us from Lokoja, the Kogi state capital confirmed that some armed and masked security men who appeared in police uniforms have attacked the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

“Makinde is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi State Campaign Council.

“He is in Kogi in his capacity as the Chairman of that Council.

“Eyewitnesses confirmed that the hooded security operatives arrived the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, located along Stadium Road, Lokoja, where the Governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council are lodged at about 12.50 pm, on Friday, shooting sporadically and attempting to break into the hotel rooms.

“It was gathered the some of the hooded security operatives scaled the fence of the Hotel and attempted to enter the rooms.

“A melee was set off as the security operatives attached to the Governor of Oyo state were said to have resisted the invaders.

“Within a short while, some residents nearby also gathered to resist the invading gunmen.

However, Yahaya Bello once said his outstanding achievement was in the area of security where he said he was able to banish armed robbery, kidnapping and other forms of criminality from the state.

In his words: “I confronted these ugly incidents headlong, and today the story has changed. We were able to institute infrastructure and integration of people into the administration that has been operating without sentiment,” he said.

