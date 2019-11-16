Breaking: Opposition thugs attack Kogi Deputy Governor’s wife in Dekina

Richard Elesho

Mrs Ejura Onoja wife of Kogi State Deputy Governor Chief Edward Onoja has allegedly been attacked by thugs suspected to be loyalists of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of the State. She was said to have been attached shortly after casting her vote in Barak 01 unit in Egume.

Mrs. Onoja through the aid of her security details was able to repel the attackers and escape unharmed. However, several others who were with her at the time were not that lucky as they sustained diffrent kinds of injuries and have been taken to the hospital in Anyigba for treatment.

Egume is the home of the former senator representing Kogi East, Nicholas Yahaya Ugbane, who was also a governorship aspirant in the state under the PDP.

The governorship election has witnessed heightened tension between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and opposition parties notably the PDP and Social Democratic Party, SDP.