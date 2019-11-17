BREAKING: PDP candidate rejects result of Kogi guber poll

Sunday, November 17, 2019 3:56 pm


•Engineer Musa Wada: PDP  flagbearer

Ayorinde Oluokun

 

Engineer Musa Wada, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has rejected the result of yesterday’s Kogi gubernatorial election.

The PDP candidate told journalists that the election results being announced by INEC was not a representation of what happened in the field.

Wada, who vowed to challenge the outcome of the poll in court said results from all the local governments have been rewritten.

He accused INEC of collaborating with APC to rig the election especially in the Central senatorial zone where Governor Yahaya Bello hails from.

According to him, if the inflated results from Okene, Adavi, Okehi local Governments were removed from the collated results, there is no way the incumbent All Progressives Congress, APC can defeat him in the election.

The PDP candidate said he already know that Governor Bello will be declared the winner of the election, hence his complaints even before the final declaration of the results by INEC.

Details later

