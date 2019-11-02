Breaking! Oba of Lagos, Gov. Obaseki, others attacked at Oshiomhole’s house

By Jethro Ibileke

The protracted cold war between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is getting more physical, as suspected thugs unleashed mayhem on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Governor Obaseki and Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola on Saturday at Oshiomhole’s country home residence in Iyamho.

Timely intervention by the Governor’s security details prevented what could have resulted in a bloodbath.

The Governor and the other guests had attended the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Eyewitnesses to the fracas said Oba of Lagos and the Governor had gone to Comrade Oshiomhole’s house to honour the former governor’s invitation for a meal after the ceremony at the University.

One of the eye witnesses who crave anonymity said, “The former Governor’s house is just opposite the University. Governor Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos and other guests had gone to Oshiomhole’s house for lunch when they were attacked by thugs.

“It took the intervention of the Governor’s security to prevent a blood bath as several vehicles were smashed by the thugs.”