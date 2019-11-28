Buhari celebrates Garba Shehu at 60

Buhari celebrates Garba Shehu at 60

Thursday, November 28, 2019 9:48 am


Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari is rejoicing with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who turns 60 November 27, 2019.

“The President extends felicitations to the family, friends and colleagues of Shehu, who has been serving as media aide since 2015,” Femi Adesina, spokesperson for Buhari said in a statement.

“I salute you on the milestone. You deserve every good thing that can come your way. You stand in for me at very crucial times, and I congratulate you,” the President was further quoted as saying.

“He prays that God will give Shehu longer life in good health, and that he will continue to serve the country to the best of his ability,.”

