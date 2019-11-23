Buhari: Farmers authentic heroes of today, tomorrow, evermore

Buhari: Farmers authentic heroes of today, tomorrow, evermore

Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:54 am


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has poured encomiums on Nigerian farmers, as Farmers’ Day is celebrated today in Obie, Rivers State, by Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

In a goodwill message to the ceremony, the President says farmers have led the country to the food self-sufficiency we now enjoy, “saving us billions of dollars yearly, which would have been spent on food importation.’’

He added that such funds “are now deployed to other developmental projects, particularly infrastructure.”

Celebrating farmers further, President Buhari describes them as “our authentic heroes, not only for today, but for tomorrow and evermore.”

