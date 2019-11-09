Buhari mourns renowned medical practitioner, Ore Falomo

Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:02 pm


Dr Ore Falomo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the late Dr Ore Falomo over the demise of the renowned medical practitioner.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, on Saturday.

Buhari commiserated with friends, associates and professional colleagues of the former Chief Medical Director of Maryland Specialist Hospital, Lagos.

He noted that Falomo’s dedication to duty and welfare of his patients had brought him into limelight, especially as the personal physician to the late politician and business mogul, Chief MKO Abiola.

The president, who noted that the late chief medical director would be sorely missed for his kindness and humane nature, prayed God to grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.

