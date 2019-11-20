Buhari praises ex- President Jonathan’s ‘legacy of patriotism, humility’

Buhari praises ex- President Jonathan’s ‘legacy of patriotism, humility’

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 12:19 pm


File: Buhari and Jonathan at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded former President Goodluck Jonathan for his good counsels within and outside Nigeria since he left office.

Buhari, who said this in a statement he issued to fecilitate with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday also praised his predecessor for sharing his experiences of serving at different levels of governance.

The President who joined the nation in praying for longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation also  rejoices with family, friends and political associates of the former president on his birthday.

Buhari added that he believes the former President’s legacy of humility and patriotism will continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.

The President wished Jonathan and his family more years of joyful celebrations.

