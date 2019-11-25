Burnt PDP Women Leader: Police interrogate 6 suspects

Monday, November 25, 2019 3:53 pm


Mrs Acheju Abuh, PDP women leader burnt

The Police Command in Kogi says it is already interrogating six suspects in respect of killing of one Mrs Salome Abu, at Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on Nov. 18.

News Agency of Nigeria quoted the spokesman for the police command, DSP William Aya, as disclosing in Lokoja, Kogi State capital that the interrogation was to to ascertain their level of culpability of the suspects in the death of the woman.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects were brought in on Friday.

Aya added that the outcome of the investigation wound be made public as soon as it was completed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday asked the police to fish out the killers of Abu, a former Councillor and Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was set ablaze on Nov. 18 in her husband’s house at Ochadamu, by hoodlums.

 

