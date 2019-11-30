Cholera claims 5 lives in Ogun

The Permanent Secretary, Ogun Ministry of Health, Dr Adesanya Ayinde, confirmed at a news conference in Abeokuta on Friday that no fewer than five persons have so far been confirmed dead in 12 reported cases cholera at Lafenwa community in Abeokuta North local council of the state.

Ayinde who listed the affected communities to include Kuto, Kobiti, Abule-Otun, Lafenwa, all in Abeokuta added that one person died in the hospital and four in the affected communities, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Ayide added that the State Epidemiology unit had earlier received a report of laboratory confirmed case of cholera from the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, after which it immediately swung into action.

He further revealed that eight cases were reported from health facilities and four picked in the communities from retrospective case search and confirmed through laboratory test.

However, the Permanent Secretary assured that the state government is on top of the situation as it has commenced thorough investigation and fumigation of communities affected to stop the spread of the infection.

He revealed that the government had conducted active case search in health facilities, pharmacy outlets and medicine vendors in the affected areas.

He further said that cholera alert have been sent to all health facilities, providing steps to take in case of suspected case.

He said the State Hospital Ijaiye, Abeokuta, had been identified as referral centre for treatment and had been provided with materials to manage cases.

“The case (index) is a 33 year- old gravid woman who presented at FMC on referral on the 19th of November from a private facility.

“She resides in Abule Otun, Lafenwa, Abeokuta but trades at Kuto Market. Prior to onset of symptoms, she ate rice (purchased from food vendor) with “pure water” at Kuto market.

“There have been prior reports of suspected cases of cholera linked to Kuto market but could not be confirmed because they had commenced antibiotics.

“A total of 12 cases (index vase inclusive) have been line-listed, eight reported from heath facilities and four picked in the communities from retrospective case search.

“One death from cases reported in the health facilities and four other deaths in the community that never reported at the health facilities but information gathered from investigation,” he said.

Ayinde said that the government, through the water corporation, would commence screening of local sources of water in the communities.

He, however, warned residents of the state to desist from open defecation, saying that any house found without toilet would be sanctioned.

He appealed to the people to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene, urging them to wash their hands after visiting the toilet.