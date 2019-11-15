Claim of Attack on Makinde in Lokoja false, says APC

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Council has described claim of alleged attack on Suitoria Hotels, Lokoja, where Governor Seyi Makinde, the Chairman of the PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council was lodged as concocted. Taiwo Adisa, spokesperson for Governor Makinde had in a statement earlier today claimed that some hooded security operatives attempted to gain entrance into the hotel located behind Lokoja stadium.

Also, some security operatives attached to the Governor as well as some workers of the hotel confirmed the incident when a correspondent of TheNews/PMNews visited the hotel which is less than a kilometre away from the headquarters of zone eight Police Command.

They claimed that the hooded men in uniform claimed to be after some hoodlums from Oyo State lodged in the facility.

They however, said security operatives attached to the Governor and other PDP bigwigs lodged at the hotel successfully repelled the invaders.

But the APC Campaign Council in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Tom Ohikere said after its scrutiny of pictures and videos emanating from the supposed attack, it found it ‘lacking in evidence to that effect, we have come to the conclusion that it is nothing but a continuing wave of PDP propaganda and misinformation tactics.” The party also pointed out other contradictions it observed in the supposed attack: “One report they say it is the army, in another report they say a combined team of DSS and police personnels.

” Similarly, was any arrest made in that regard, also how can a long convoy of uniform men make their way to an hotel without the authorization or the intervention of the police high command

“This are pertinent questions that are yearning for answers, and since this answers are not forthcoming, we consider them to be unavailable.

“This is nothing but another charade of the PDP intended to elicit sympathy from the unsuspecting masses of Kogi state. “But as we know it is nothing but an effort in futility as Kogites have heard such misguided alarms in the past and are by now accustomed to the desperate pattern of the PDP. So until the police high command comes forward with substantial evidences to corroborate their claim. “We will call it for what it is, an arrangement for deception of a party fast going into political obscurity.”