Cleric urges churches to take Christians out of IDPs’ camps 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The General Overseer of the Abundant Life Evangel Mission (ALEM), Apostle Eugene Ogu, has decried the presence of many Christians in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in the North-East zone of the country.

Ogu, said this when the 2019 Press Week Committee of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, paid him a courtesy visit at the Church headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Why must any Christians be in the IDP Camp ? If every church in this country decides to take two persons each out of the IDP camps, we will not have Christians in the camps.”

The cleric stated that as a Church, ALEM is taking care of several victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East through the construction of schools and provision of water.

Ogu further stated that children of 1,500 widows are enjoying the Church’s scholarship programme up to University level in the South-East and South-South zones of the country.

He commended the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ for finding it worthy to organise thanksgiving service at the end of the year.

The cleric said: “We appreciate people who know that God deserves to be thanked. It is one aspect of Christian life a lot us people undermine.

“If this country will change, some of you, journalists must be courageous to speak the truth. God has a blueprint for everything He does but we always jettison it.”

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the 2019 Press Week Committee, Mr. Ignatius Chukwu, said the purpose of the committee’s visit was to request for the approval of the Church to host the end of year thanksgiving service of the Correspondent’s Chapel.