Court Order for the Release of Sowore/Bakare not subject to approval by DSS

Court Order for the Release of Sowore/Bakare not subject to approval by DSS

Friday, November 22, 2019 4:13 pm


Femi Falana

Mr Femi Falana has proved that the DSS has no right or authority to withhold a suspect whom court has ordered to be released. Omoyele Sowore who has, for long, been in custody of the DSS, is a case in point.

According to Falana: “Pursuant to the verification of the sureties of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare  by the Federal High Court,  the trial judge, the Honourable Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu made an order on November 6, 2019  for the release of the defendants from the custody of the DSS.

“The Court Order has not authorised the DSS to approve the sureties before releasing Sowore and Bakare from custody. 

“Kindly find below the Court Order being treated with contempt by the DSS which has continued to parade itself as a law abiding security organisation.”

The court documents

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Zamfara killings: Gov. Matawalle threatens to arrest predecessor
    34 mins ago

    2020 Olympics Qualifiers: D’Tigress lands in Pot 3
    42 mins ago

    6 migrants found dead on Libyan shoreline, UN agency says
    46 mins ago

    Trump says ‘I want a trial,’ brushes off worries on impeachment
    53 mins ago

    Trial of 57 for alleged homosexuality suffers another hitch
    1 hour ago

    Zidane defends Bale after flag criticism
    1 hour ago

    DMO puts Nigeria’s debt profile at N25.7 trn
    2 hours ago

    My story: Elder Simeon Abuh, husband of burnt PDP Women Leader