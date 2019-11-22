Court Order for the Release of Sowore/Bakare not subject to approval by DSS

Mr Femi Falana has proved that the DSS has no right or authority to withhold a suspect whom court has ordered to be released. Omoyele Sowore who has, for long, been in custody of the DSS, is a case in point.

According to Falana: “Pursuant to the verification of the sureties of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare by the Federal High Court, the trial judge, the Honourable Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu made an order on November 6, 2019 for the release of the defendants from the custody of the DSS.

“The Court Order has not authorised the DSS to approve the sureties before releasing Sowore and Bakare from custody.

“Kindly find below the Court Order being treated with contempt by the DSS which has continued to parade itself as a law abiding security organisation.”