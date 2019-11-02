Cross River Central: Court dismisses Ndoma Egba’s appeal

The dream of Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba to return to the Senate was finally quashed on Saturday as the Appeal Court sitting in Calabar affirmed the victory of his opponent, Sen. Sandy Onor who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party as the lawmaker representing Cross River Central Senatorial District of Cross River in the National Assembly.

Ndoma Egba represented Cross River Central of Cross River State in the Nigerian Senate from 2003 to 2015.

He joined the All Peoples Congress (APC) in November 2015 and contested the February, 23, 2019 senatorial election on the platform of the party.

But in the judgement delivered on Saturday in Calabar by the lead judge, the panel declared that the appeal by Ndoma-Egba lacks merit.

The three man panel of the Court of Appeal which include Justice T. Abubakar, Justice P.O Elechi and Justice A.A Wambai, upheld the decision of the election petition tribunal in Calabar which had declared Onor as duly elected against .

The appellate court also upheld the victory of Mr Mike Etaba representing Obubra Etung Federal Constituency (PDP) against Mr Egbe Jabengo, candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

Similarly, the court also affirmed the victory of Mr Chris Agibe as lawmaker representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency of Cross River in the National Assembly.

Agibe’s victory had earlier been declared at the election petition tribunal in Calabar against the candidate of the APC, Mr Victor Abang.