Data: NCC sets plan to reduce price, halt illegal deductions

Saturday, November 9, 2019 4:01 pm


Isa Ali Pantami: Communications Minister

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working to resolve and implement the Federal Government’s directive on the challenges of illegal data deductions and to review the cost of data downward in the country.

Mrs Uwa Suleiman, Spokesperson to the Communication Minister, Dr Isa Pantani, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday that this was contained in a letter the commission sent to the minister.

“This is sequel to the five day ultimatum issued to the commission by the minister on illegal data deductions.

“The NCC explained in the letter, that it had issued a directive to all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) on the attendant penalties associated with Automatic Renewal and Forceful Subscription to Data and Value Added Services.

“It listed the penalties as including considerable financial sanctions on the erring operator.”

According to Suleiman, the letter stated that, “in response to the directive of the minister, that the Commission reviewed the Nigerian Communications Act of 2003 on its rule-making powers and process.

“The Commission is in the process of carrying out a study on the End-of-Session Notification for Data Services and depending on the outcome, may issue a direction in accordance with the Act.”

NCC also notified Pantami of its regulation of the initial directive to include refunds to the consumer in established cases of unauthorised subscription.

The commission assured the minister that it has been working assiduously round the clock to enforce the Federal Government’s directives.

“It appealed for an extension of the deadline which expires on Nov. 8, to enable it properly re-strategise and fully implement long term solutions as directed, to the challenges.

Suleiman stated that the minister has graciously granted an extension with the understanding that the Commission will resolve the issues within the shortest time possible.

According to her, the minister, assured the general public that the current administration will neither tolerate acts of injustice nor the shortchanging of its citizens.

“This administration is working tirelessly to ensure that subscribers get full value for their money,” he said.

