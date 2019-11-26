Defamation: Shariah court detains APC Chieftain in Zamfara

A Gusau Upper Shariah Court 1, on Tuesday remanded a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki, over alleged defamation and incitement.

The defendant was arraigned on charges of defamation and incitement.

Justice Hadi Sani, ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the case until Dec. 12, for the continuation of the hearing.

The State Attorney-General, Mr Ibrahim Haruna, who arraigned the defendant, told the court that the defendant allegedly defamed the state Governor in a publication Nov. 16, in the social media.

Haruna alleged that the defendant also through the same medium, caused a publication to incite members of the public against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 142 of the Shariah Penal Code.

Haruna urged the court not to grant the defendant bail until the next adjourned date to guard against future occurrence.

The defendant, a former commissioner in the state pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Mr Bello Umar, however, asked for a copy of the charges after the court refused his bail application.