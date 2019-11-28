Don’t take side with oppressors, Obaseki charges new appointees

By Jethro lbileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has charged political appointees in his cabinet to avoid taking sides with “oppressors,” noting that the State does not belong to a few individuals.

He gave the charge in Benin, on Thursday, during the swearing-in ceremony of over 200 newly appointed Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistants.

He however did not mention who the oppressors are.

The Governor urged the appointees not to sabotage the effort of his government, but to uphold the ethical standard which his government is proud of, and to do justice to all manner of people.

“Edo State cannot be restricted to just a few people. So, ur appeal to you is to represent us well. Please, I am begging you, serve your people, uphold justice and never take side with the oppressors.

“Once again, I charge you to uphold the ethical standard which this government is proud of.

“The late Brig.-Gen. Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rted) did not die as a multi millionaire. He is being remembered today, not because of his riches, but because of his service to our people in the defunct Bendel State, now Edo and Delta States. This is the kind of culture that we are trying to introduce to the people of Edo State.

“You must feel the pulse of the people. Our aim is to penetrate into the grassroots and deliver the dividend of good governance to our people.

“I want you to go to your various communities and liaise with your leaders and define the programmes and governance in this state,” he said.