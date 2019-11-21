DPR stops suspected fuel suppliers to bandits

DPR stops suspected fuel suppliers to bandits

Thursday, November 21, 2019 4:39 pm


The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has halted the activities of some villagers suspected to be fuel suppliers to bandits around Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State.

The agency further warned filling stations in the state against supplying petroleum products to bandits.

The Controller, Gusau DPR Field office, Alhaji Ango Haruna gave the warning on Wednesday in Kaura-Namoda while on surveillance of filling stations.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the department also sealed one Liquified Petroleum Gas Refilling Plant in Gusau over some infractions.

The controller said, “today, we intercepted some black maketers conveying jerricans loaded will petroleum products in Kaura-Namoda.

“You know it is a tradition in Zamfara that some unpatriotic citizens supply petroleum products to bandits in the bush.

“As you can see, we met four persons at a filling station conveying the product in jerricans going to nearby villages.

“Even though they told us that they are going to some villages where there is no filling station, but we didn’t believe them.

“We won’t allow them to go with the products, we asked them to return the product to the station.

“I am using this medium to warn filling station managers to desist from selling the product to those unpatriotic citizens and if we catch anyone doing that he will be sanctioned.

“We cannot seal the station now because we don’t want to create artificial fuel scarcity in this area, because we learnt that it is the only station selling the product here in Kaura-Namoda today”, he explained.

On the LPG Refilling Plant sealed by the department in Gusau, the Controller said the plant was using expired gas cylinders and had no safety equipment.

“As you can see all the gas cylinders in this plant are expired, water system is not working, in fact the plant manager cannot even present a copy of their licence to us.

“The environment of the plant is very bushy and if a customer comes while buying LPG mistakenly throw away a lighted cigarette butt in this area. we wont know what will happen.

“Therefore, we have to suspend them from operation until when they meet up the minimum safety requirement to operate”, he added.

The Controller said that the department would continue the inspection of all facilities selling cooking gas and other to ensure compliance with safety and other regulations

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    32 mins ago

    PDP loses another ‘big wig’ in Edo
    48 mins ago

    FG, States, LGs share N702.058bn for October
    2 hours ago

    Naira Marley : A true reflection of a large chunk of the Nigeria youths
    2 hours ago

    INEC presents certificate of return to Kogi Governor-elect
    2 hours ago

    Suspected serial killer, David West, changes plea ‘not guilty’
    4 hours ago

    General Akinrinade at 80: Encounter with  him in Yakoyo, his country home
    8 hours ago

    A Note to Mr President Buhari