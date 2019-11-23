Edo enrolls residents for health insurance scheme

Saturday, November 23, 2019 10:47 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Government has commenced enrolment of residents into the state’s primary health insurance scheme.

The enrollment exercise will run from November 21 to 30.

The Executive Secretary of the EPHCDA, Dr. (Mrs.) Mbarie Imuwahen, said the scheme would guarantee access to affordable and quality healthcare services in the newly refurbished health care centres across the state.

She noted that the health insurance scheme and the basic healthcare provision fund are covered under the Edo healthcare improvement programme (Edo-HIP), a holistic framework to overhaul and improve healthcare services in public health institutions in the state.

“The state’s ministry of health is working assiduously to achieve the government’s directive for the efficient operation of the health insurance scheme.

“These are efforts to ensure a smooth kick-off of the health insurance scheme in the state. We are happy that we are making progress.

“The health insurance scheme will ensure that the state government deploys the requisite materials to meet the health needs of residents in the state and it is important to get accurate data towards the realization of this goal,” she said.

The team from the agency has visited communities in Ovia North East to register and enroll some of the rural dwellers in the programme so they can benefit from the government’s move to make access to quality healthcare seamless.

 

