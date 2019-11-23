Edo govt re-opens school at children correctional centre

By Jethro Ibileke

As part of events marking the World Children’s Day, Edo State Government on Saturday re-opened the school at the Children Correctional Centre on Welfare Road, Ugbekun Quarters, in Benin City, the state capital.

Wife of the state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, who performed the re-opening ceremony, said the state government will not relent in rebuilding the children’s correctional home.

She urged the inmates at the centre to be of good conduct, even as she tasked them to aspire to become better citizens.

According to her, “Governance is about the people, it is as a result of bad leadership that people are involved in various social vices, ranging from human trafficking, child labour and other illicit acts.

“I will strongly support this project and I urge other staff of the ministry to rise up to the challenge,” she added.

Earlier, the state commissioner for social development and gender issues, Mrs. Maria Omozele Edeko, noted that the World Children’s Day is celebrated every November 20, to raise awareness about the problems that children face globally and to improve their welfare.

Also speaking,a former minister of women affairs and social development, Mrs. Josephine Anenih, noted that the state government understands human development and is ready to resurrect the Correctional Center and improve its standard.

On her part, President of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Barr. Roseline Otoboh, said they are proud to identify with the governor in his effort to better the lives of the inmates.

She urged the inmates to seize the opportunity to learn and develop their talents.

Also known as Universe Children’s Day, the World Children’s Day is promoted and coordinated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).