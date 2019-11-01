EFCC: Why we arrested 16 Kwara LG chairmen

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for EFCC who revealed this in a statement on Friday said the local government chairmen being quizzed by the EFCC are: Risikat Opakunle, Saidu Yaru Musa, Umar Belle, Ayeni Dallas, Fatai Adeniyi Garba, Lah Abdulmumeen, Raliat Funmi Salau, Aminat Omodara and Muyiwa Oladipo.

Others, according to him include: Oladipo Omole, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, Saka Eleyele, Lateef Gbadamosi, Oni Adebayo Joseph, Omokanye Joshua Olatunji and Jibril Salihu.

Uwujaren, who said the suspects who were currently being quizzed by EFCC operatives at the Ilorin zonal office said the council chiefs were also accused of diverting 10 per cent of the monthly internally generated revenue for their personal use.

“It was gathered that the council chiefs after securing the controversial loan held a meeting and decided that one hundred million naira be shared among themselves.

“The suspects had on the February 7, 2018 wrote a N4billion loan request to the Ilorin Branch Manager of Sterling to pay the Salary Arrears of teachers.

“Teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Local Government Staff and Local Government Pensioners, ” he said

He added that the money was paid directly into their personal accounts against the financial Regulations.

He stated that all the suspects had made useful statements while Investigation continues.