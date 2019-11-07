Eid-ul-Mawlud: FG declares Monday public holiday

Thursday, November 7, 2019 12:33 pm


Rauf Aregbesola: Minister of Interior

The Federal Government has declared Monday as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-ul-Mawlud in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet.

He said imbibing the Prophet’s virtues of love, courage and perseverance would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment would soon be over; and therefore called on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

He gave the assurance that with the immense potentials the country is endowed with; coupled with its human and natural resources, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

“With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria,” Aregbesola said.

The Minister restated Government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians.

