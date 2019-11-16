Election: PDP leaders in Kogi West abandon homes over fears of arrest

On the last night before the gubernatorial election in Kogi, fear of indiscriminate arrests forced many members and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to run away from their houses in the West Senatorial District of the State.

The PDP chieftains discarded the comfort of their various houses to find other places to sleep to evade arrest, this magazine learnt.

There have been unconfirmed reports of indiscriminate arrests of PDP members across the senatorial district.

About twenty members of PDP, including Dr. Ayodele John were arrested around 3am in Mopa, headquarter of Mopamuro Local Government on Friday morning. They were allegedly taken to Government House in Lokoja after the arrest.

As as at the time of this report, they have not been released.

Also last week three members of the party in Ward 7 of the Local Government were arrested and detained in Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, office in Lokoja.

Early this week, some PDP members in Kabba town cheated death when hoodlums visited their houses at night and did not meet them at home.

The bullets from the guns carried by the hoodlums however left marks on their properties.

The governorship election will hold later today, November 16th in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

There have been concerns about violence and vote buying during the exercise.