EPM cannot suspend APC members – Obaseki

EPM cannot suspend APC members – Obaseki

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 5:47 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said that members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), do not have the power to suspend any member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, as they are not recognised by the constitution of the party.

In a statement, Osagie said any decision taken by members of the EPM is ultra vires, null and void, and not binding on any bonafide member of the APC in Edo State.

According to him, “The rogue organisation, Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), claiming to have suspended the Governor, the Deputy Governor and the Secretary to the State Government in Edo State is outlawed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.”

He continued, “This group was operating against the provisions of the constitution of the APC and was proscribed by the party. The group is therefore unknown to law. Hence, it cannot take any disciplinary action against any member of the APC.”

“The kangaroo meeting of the rogue group was held at the residence of Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, who himself has been suspended by the party in the state. So whatever decision that might have been taken by the group is ultra vires, null and void,” he added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    Gale of suspension hits Edo APC, as EMP suspends Obaseki, Shaibu, others
    2 hours ago

    Edo PDP mocks APC, calls it a disorganised party
    2 hours ago

    Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger gets FIFA job
    3 hours ago

    #KogiDecides: Season of anomie as APC, PDP, SDP trade blames
    3 hours ago

    Why we are interested in Bayelsa election – US
    4 hours ago

    Just in: Edo APC faction suspends Obaseki, Shaibu, others
    Lawan 5 hours ago

    Concerns as Senate approves payment of over N10bn to Kogi
    6 hours ago

    APC heads to A/Court over disqualification of Dep. Gov. candidate