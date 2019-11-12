Facts about Mustapha Isah, Acting President,  Nigerian Guild of Editors

Mustapha Isah, is now the Acting President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). He was elected to the position vacated by Mrs. Funke Egbemode the erstwhile President, who was recently appointed Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun State.

Mr. Isah was elected by the Standing Committee of the Guild which constituted itself into an Electoral College, invoking Article 13(4) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors Constitution. This was at the Standing Committee meeting of the Guild which took place on Friday, 8 November, 2019 at the Editors’ House, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

The communique of the meeting, which announced Isah’s election also said that the Guild’s Standing Committee “discussed the state of the nation and the media and took particular note of the ongoing plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to ‘sanitise’ the Social Media space and thereby resolved,” among others, to call on the government to rescind the decision “as such measure is in clear contravention of Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended), which guarantees every Nigerian citizen the right to “freedom of expression, including the right to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.””

Isah is currently the Head of News, Silverbird TV and Rhythm 93.7fm, Lagos. He started his journalism carrier with the defunct Tempo Magazine during the dark days of the late dictator, Gen Sani Abacha.

Isah was born in Ubuneke Ivbiaro in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State. After his secondary school education, he proceeded to a private school in Ilesha, Osun State to study for Advanced Levels which he obtained in 1987. He then gained admission into Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in 1988. He obtained a degree in History, Second Class Upper Division , in 1991. After his National Youth Service in 1992, he proceeded to the University of Lagos to obtain a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication.

He began his journalism carrier with the defunct Tempo Magazine in 1995 , during the dark days of the late dictator, General Sani Abacha. In July 1995, Mustapha Isah joined Ray Power fm as a reporter. And in August 1998, he left Daar Communications Limited for Rhythm 93.fm as an Assistant News Editor. He then rose steadily to the position of Head of News, STV and Rhythm FM.

Mustapha Isah has held several positions in the Nigerian Guild of Editors. He was first elected as a Standing Committee member, then Assistant General Secretary . He was until his election as Acting President, the Vice President, West, of the Guild