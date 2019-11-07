Fayemi regrets Adeyeye’s ouster from Senate, congratulates Olujimi

Fayemi regrets Adeyeye’s ouster from Senate, congratulates Olujimi

Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:38 pm


Governor Kayode Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, described the Wednesday’s judgment by the Court of Appeal that nullified the election of the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, as painful and shocking.

Consequently, the governor has urged Adeyeye to remain calm, stressing that the judgment, though unexpected, was not the end of his (Adeyeye’s) political career or his public service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, described Adeyeye as a dogged fighter and politician of repute who was loved by his people.

Fayemi said that he was convinced that Adeyeye, who was the Senate Spokesman before his ouster, would bounce back and play more significant roles.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the senator campaigned vigorously during the last election and got the endorsement of the people of his senatorial district, adding that this had made the appellate court’s judgment quite disturbing.

“As we continue to deepen our democratic culture, we cannot but witness occasional setbacks of this nature. It is part of the sacrifice for nation building.

“We must accept the decision of the appellate court, which is the final arbiter in this particular election petition, with equanimity, though quite painfully.

“The court judgment notwithstanding, Sen. Adeyeye remains a credible politician with huge democratic credentials.

“While many may see this as a temporary setback, I urge him to brace up and see it as part of the sacrifice for the growth of democracy in the country.

“I am convinced that Sen. Adeyeye will bounce back, in view of the pride of place he occupies in the hearts of his people,” the governor said.

While congratulating Sen. Abiodun Olujimi on the victory, Fayemi urged her to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that the interest of Ekiti people was paramount in her agenda at the senate.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Market fire: Lagos Govt. begins enumeration of affected traders
    25 mins ago

    Outrage over assault of journalist at presidential villa as VP’s aide apologises
    47 mins ago

    Take advantage of “Ready, Set, Work”, Sanwo-Olu’s aide urges LASU students
    53 mins ago

    Resident Doctors issue 21-day strike notice to Kaduna Govt
    58 mins ago

    Lagos primary school teachers to get Tablets as teaching tool — Dep Gov
    1 hour ago

    U.S. places $10m bounty on 2 Al Qaeda leaders
    1 hour ago

    Abia North: Appeal Court affirms Kalu’s election
    1 hour ago

    Obono-Obla allegations against Osinbajo a ‘shenanigan’ to cover up, says FG