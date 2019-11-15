Fear of hijack of electoral materials, part agents besiege CBN, Yenagoa

Friday, November 15, 2019 4:09 pm


Traffic jam on CBN road, Yenagoa

… Waiting game for the distribution of Electoral materials.

… Army in show of force in Yenagoa.

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

Ahead of tomorrow elections,as early 5am party faithful, accredited party agents had besieged the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yenagoa, located Off Oxbow Lake Road, waiting patiently for the  disbursement of sensitive and non sensitive electoral materials for tomorrow’s elections.

Our Correspondent who was at Central Bank and observed a very tight security and traffic gridlock learnt that some of the people kept vigil there due to the rumour that some electoral materials could be hijacked.

 

