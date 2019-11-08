Fears as petroleum laden tanker falls in Rivers

Okafor Ifiebor/ Rivers

Police and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other emergency service agencies have cordoned off a spot where a tanker loaded with petrol somersaulted along the busy Chief G .U. Ake road also known as the Eliozu-Rukpokwu road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday.

Already, vehicles coming from Rukpuoku and Rumuokoro axis as well as those coming from Air force and Port Harcourt-ABA Expressway are being diverted into one lane to alleviate mounting traffic gridlock along the route.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the tanker fell in the evening of yesterday, Thursday November 7.

Emergency services personnel are currently at the scene to forestall any fire outbreak, while motorist are advised to ply alternative routes to lessen the traffic gridlock.

At time of filing this this report, fire fighters were also monitoring and spraying extinguishers on the truck as the petroleum product inside it is already leaking out.

Residents of the area also mounting vigil to ensure that no one comes to scoop the fuel from the fallen tanker as part of the move to avoid fire outbreak.