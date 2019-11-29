FG gives Dec. 31 deadline for sack of unqualified teachers

Friday, November 29, 2019 4:55 pm


Prof Segun Ajiboye

The Federal Government ha said it will replace quacks teaching Nigerian children with qualified and certificated education graduates Dec. 31, 2019.

Prof. Segun Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) who said this in Ibadan Friday added that the flushing out of the unquaified teachers was necessary step to mould sound future leaders for the country.

Ajiboye who spoke at the induction of no fewer than 200 education graduates of the University of Ibadan said teachers must stand shoulder to shoulder with other professional groups in the knowledge-driven economy.

While administering the Oath of Practice on the inductees, Ajiboye reiterated that any teacher found wanting in the code of practice would be sanctioned.

He also said that Nigerian teachers now had a separate and unique career path with the recent approval of Teachers’ Career Path by the National Council on Education, according to News Agency of Nigeria report.

Ajiboye said “it is worthy to stress the importance of today’s induction ceremony in line with government directives.

“The Federal Government has directed that by 31st of December 2019 all unqualified people practicing the profession of teaching would be swept from the classroom and their place would be occupied by young and vibrant professional teacher like you.

“We need to appreciate the fact that education unlocks the door to modernisation but the teacher holds the key to that door.

“Teachers are the hub of any educational system and the major determinant of its quality.

“This is so because teachers are saddled with the responsibilities of translating educational policies into practice and programmes into actions.

“Therefore, my dear inductees you have a big role to play in changing the pendulum of affairs in your places of service.”

