Five suspects arrested for trafficking of children stolen in Kebbi to Anambra

Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:51 pm


DSS Operatives

Officials of Department of State Services, DSS have arrested five suspects, including a staff of Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) over alleged sale of three children abducted from Zuru in Kebbi.

Handing over the children to their parents in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, identified the suspects as Comfort Nwanko of UDUTH, Dorothy Okonkwo, Uchenna Benedict, Helen Samuel and one Moses who lives in Zuru.

According to the governor, the three children, including a set of twins were sold in Anambra in connivance with Nwankwo and Moses.

Bagudu commended the security operatives for tracking and rescuing the children and assured that the suspects would be prosecuted.

He urged parents to be vigilante and monitor their children to prevent them from falling victims of abductors.

Yusuf Umar and Rabi Kabiru, parents of the abducted children, commended the governor, vigilantes and security agents for rescuing the children who went missing four months ago

