Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter recovering after surgery

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter recovering after surgery

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:59 pm


Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by recent injuries, his foundation said on Tuesday.

Carter, 95, was hurt during “recent falls.” The surgery was said to have gone well and there were no reported complications.

He is expected to remain in hospital “as long as advisable for observation,” the Atlanta-based foundation said in a statement.

The former president was admitted on Monday to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him.

In September, Carter was also admitted to hospital to monitor a minor pelvic fracture after he fell in his home in Plains, 215 kilometres south of Atlanta.

It was the second fall that month for Carter, who required stitches above his eyebrow after the first incident.

In an earlier fall in May, Carter broke his other hip, resulting in hip replacement surgery.

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, also is a cancer survivor, having been successfully treated for brain cancer which was diagnosed in 2015.

The Democrat – the longest-living U.S. president – became a champion for human rights both domestically and abroad after serving a single term as president. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Just in: 2 policemen shot dead as DIG leads 3 AIGs,15 CPs to Bayelsa for guber poll
    1 hour ago

    Stay away from ‘yahoo yahoo’, EFCC tells students
    2 hours ago

    South Africa reveals blueprint for energy future
    2 hours ago

    INEC ready for Kogi, Bayelsa poll says Chairman
    2 hours ago

    Policeman, trafficker nabbed for supplying drugs to Boko-Haram insurgents
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Economic Advisory Council: The Task Before Them
    3 hours ago

    Adamawa govt sacks over 300 polytechnic workers
    Lawan 4 hours ago

    Senate appeals to FG to ban importation of textile for 5 years