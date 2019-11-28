Four medical doctors committed suicide in FCT in 6 months – Association

Thursday, November 28, 2019 7:51 am


At least, four medical doctors working in the Federal Capital Territory committed suicide between January and June this years, Dr Roland Aigbovo, the President, Association of Resident Doctors, FCT has revealed.

He spoke during a campaign at Wuse market, Abuja, organized by the resident doctors to educate traders and shoppers on the dangers of drug abuse.

The campaign was part of activities to mark the association’s Health Week.

“The medical profession is not left out of this menace because this year alone, between January and June, close to four doctors took their lives, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN quoted him as saying.

“If those that have been trained to provide people with healthcare become patients to the extent of taking their lives, it is a source of huge concern,” Aigbovo added.

He said that the residents doctors embarked on the campaign to draw government and public attention to mental health issues.

According to Aigbovo, many people resort to substance abuse to ease off stress, adding that “people now take refuge in drugs to cover up stress, believing that once someone is high, he or she will forget their problems.

According to him, global burden of mental health disorder is projected to reach 15 per cent by the year 2020.

“This had resulted in suicide, a lot of people had taken their lives as a result of drug abuse.

“You will agree with me that suicide is alien to African culture, we are not used to taking our lives no matter the stress, unfortunately, things are changing.

