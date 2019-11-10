Four policemen arrested over death of 26-yr-old man

Four officers serving in the Kano Police Command have been arrested over alleged torture of a 26-year-old man Abdulkadir Nasiru, to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the four policemen in connection with the incident.

He said the case had been transferred to the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

“Investigation into the case has since commenced and anyone found guilty of the offence will be tried by the police before taking them to court,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, the Emir of Karaye in Kano State, has called for proper investigation into the death of Nasiru.

Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa, the Information Officer, Karaye Local Government/Emirate Council, made the development known in a statement in Kano on Sunday.

Gunduwawa said the emir made the call after receiving report of the incident from the father of the deceased, Malam Nasiru Madobi, and the District Head of Madobi in his palace.

The emir called on the commissioner of police in the state to ensure proper investigation into the alleged torture of Abdulkadir by some police officers in Madobi Division before his death.

Abubakar urged the Police Command in Kano State to investigate the alleged collection of N8, 000 from the elder brother of the deceased before granting him bail to take him to the hospital.

He called on the command to ensure that all those behind the act were brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

The monarch said Karaye Emirate Council would ensure that justice prevailed in the matter and enjoined the people to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

He also charged them to always embrace peace and be tolerant for sustainable development to take place.