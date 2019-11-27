FUTA student puts unique heliosat (drone) into flight

FUTA student puts unique heliosat (drone) into flight

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 4:19 pm


Oluwaseyi Falola with the FUTA-Heliosat

The FUTA-Heliosat is not the normal Drone device. It is much more. It is actually a mini satellite with the additional advantage of landing on water while its sensors pick information and send directly to a ground station. It can climb to specific height while being remote controlled and directed to the task assigned to it.  It can also serve as a normal drone for aerial surveillance or to capture sensation in the atmosphere, takes its reading and relates data back to ground Station for analysis.

 

The journey to the FUTA-Heliosat    started for Oluwaseyi Falola, the brain behind it when he chose the venture for his Final Project at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, FUTA two years ago.

Luckily his supervisor Dr Oluwatosin Dahunsi who guided him through the production of the first prototype gave him all the support and together they began the process of fine tuning and polishing the Heliosat to what it has become today. And when it soared into the atmosphere and also landed on water without sinking they knew they had reached a milestone.

 And with the help of Professor Bello and Dr Mrs. Folasade Dahunsi, Falola did not abandon his pet project even when he returned for his master’s Degree and more fine-tuning took place. And when the FUTA-Heliosat was exhibited on the grounds of the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, the Dean, School of the School Professor Aremu Akintunde described it as a critical addition to the search for local and viable technology for the country. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, said FUTA will continue to give Falola all the supports he needs to reach his full potentials and contribute to the technological development of the country.

The FUTA-HELIOSAT flying

Most of the components of the Heliosat were locally sourced. The unique foam that allows it to float on water was sourced from a foam manufacturing company in Abuja while the aluminum component was sourced in Akure with other apparatuses. Some of the sensors were imported but calibrated to fit into the mode envisaged by Falola. However with further fine tuning and support from relevant agencies  According to Dr Dahunsi  who serves as a mentor to Falola ,the Unique heliostat can be mass produced with mainly local components  especially for security  and other functions

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Abuja-Kaduna- Kano pipeline project: NNPC, Chinese company to commence work
    1 hour ago

    Governor Makinde  Presents Budget of N208.8b for 2020
    2 hours ago

    IPPIS: Angry students disrupt ASUU meeting in UNIPORT
    2 hours ago

    Kogi election: Lady victim of copter fire still in hospital
    3 hours ago

     Dollin Holt, UK-based humanitarian, marks 12 years of service to humanity in grand style
    3 hours ago

    Final year student of UNIPORT allegedly commits suicide with sniper
    5 hours ago

    Absence of Ikuforiji, aide stalls fresh arraigned
    5 hours ago

    Supplementary elections: Kogi declares public holiday in Kogi West, Ajaokuta