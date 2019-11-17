FUTA Suspends Students involved in Bullying Mate off Campus

…Promises Stiff Sanctions

…Sin They Committed

The Federal University of Technology Akure ,FUTA has suspended the students involved in the bullying of a female student in one of the off campus hostels on Saturday November 16,2019 even as it continues with investigations into the circumstances that led to the odious and unfortunate act.

This is contained in statement signed by Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications

He added: “The University deplores such behavior and reiterates that all those found to be culpable will be visited with the full weight of the law under the extant rules and regulations governing Students behavior and conduct off and on the campus at the conclusion of investigation being carried out by the Students Affairs Division.

“The University Management is providing medical and counseling support for the affected student.

“The University reiterates its abhorrence of any action or behavior by students that are inimical to the well-being of others and will continue to sanction students who run foul of its rules and regulations.

For the avoidance of doubt only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students.”

A group of FUTA five students, one male, four females, were recently caught on camera beating the hell out of Bimpe, a female 100 level in her room.

They accused her of “saying something she was not supposed to”