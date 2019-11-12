Gombe assembly sacks deputy speaker

Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed ‘vote of no confidence’ on Deputy Speaker, Shu’aibu Haruna of Kwami East, leading to his removal and replacement with Siddi Buba of Kwame West.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamu Pata, representing Yamaltu East, moved the motion and was seconded by Tulfugut Kardi, representing Billiri west.

Pata said he moved the motion based on section 92 sub section i and ii of 1999 constitution, as amended.

Sadam Bello, representing Funakaye, nominated Buba to replace the former Deputy, and was seconded by Mustapha Usman, representing Gombe South.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, sworn-in the new Deputy by virtue of section 94 of 1999 constitution as amended.

Earlier, the House had deliberated on two bills for the establishment of Contributory Health Management Agency and Hospitals’Management Board, submitted by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim, submitted the bills to committees on Health and Finance, and gave them one month to submit their report to the plenary.

The House adjourned sitting to Nov.19.