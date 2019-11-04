Gov. Bagudu swears-in 21 elected LG Chairmen

Gov. Bagudu swears-in 21 elected LG Chairmen

Monday, November 4, 2019 11:21 pm


Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has sworn-in 21 newly elected local government chairmen of the state, to be fair, just and work closely with the government in discharging their duties to the people.

Bagudu, who made the call at the swearing in ceremony in Birnin kebbi, on Monday, advised them not to discriminate against the opposition or people who did not vote them.

“You should seek the support of those that elected you, and even those that did not elect you.

“You cannot achieve anything without the support of all, as the journey is difficult and the task is herculean.

“In spite of the hitches and misunderstanding, 95 per cent of the local government areas have no serious issues; and we hope that there will still be amicable resolution between, and among your supporters and party members,” he said.

The governor also enjoined them to create opportunities for the generation of internal revenue in order to actualise the implementation of the national minimum wage in their areas.

“You should also prioritise security in your areas which is paramount and necessary for the development of our state,” he added.

The governor commended the Kebbi Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC), security agencies and election observers; as well as the media, for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen, Alhaji Shehu Marshall, Chairman of Jega Local Government Area, assured the governor that they would follow in his footsteps.

“We will not fail you and the people of Kebbi State; as we will renew our efforts in order to achieve what is expected of us and even more,” Marshall assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Sulaiman Ambursa, administered the oath on the chairmen in the presence of the governor.

