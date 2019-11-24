Grandma arrested for poisoning 2-day- old grandchild with sniper

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 42 -year- old grandmother, Temitope Akinola, has been arrested for killing her grandchild allegedly because of hatred for her son-in-law.

Temitope was arrested at the Isote area of Shagamu on Thursday 21st of November following report of the death of the child at a police station in the town.

It was gathered that the policemen were also informed that the suspect, who has never hidden her hatred for her son -in -law and the father of the baby was the only person with the child when she was found dead.

It was gathered that the mother of the baby who had gone to take her bath came back to meet the lifeless body of the child she left with her mother.

Upon the information, the DPO Shagamu division SP Okiki Agunbiade detailed his detectives to the scene where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect admitted killing the baby because she didn’t like her daughter getting married to the father.

She confessed further that when she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy, but her pastor warned her not to do so, hence, she waited for her to deliver before carrying out her intention.

She confessed further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as sniper.

The corpse of the baby has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo teaching hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the suspect has been transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.