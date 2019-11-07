Great Nigerian Abroad: Joseph Chukwueke now Mayor of a city in New Jersey

Great Nigerian Abroad: Joseph Chukwueke now Mayor of a city in New Jersey

Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:51 am


Joseph Chukwueke

To many cynics, the only stories from Nigerians concern cyber crime, kidnappings and voodoo. However, many Nigerians are doing their nation proud abroad; they are academics, doctors, engineers, administrators, businessmen and others.
One of these great ambassadors is Joseph Chukwueke from Nigeria, He was elected as the new Mayor of the City of WOODLYNNE, United States of America on Tuesday 5 November, 2019 . Woodlynne is a borough in Camden County, New Jersey.
Chukwueke ,who defeated his main rival  Clyde Cook by a wide margin, served as Chairperson for Emergency Management as a member of the City Council before his historic election to the office of Mayor.
He will serve for a single term of three years .
Credit: Adegbenro Adebanjo
