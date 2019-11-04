Harrowing tales as Police rescue over 200 inmates from ‘rehabilitation’ centre in Oyo

It was another case of harrowing tales as the Police in on Monday discovered an illegal rehabilitation centre at Olore Central Mosque in Ojo area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Over 200 inmates were rescued at the centre which was being run in a manner similar to such rehabilitation centres discovered in Kaduna, Zaria, Katsina and some of parts of the country recently.

Mr. Sina Olukolu, Oyo State Commissioner of Police said the illegal centre where young men and women were being subjected to inhuman treatment was discovered through a tip off by an informant.

The Police Commissioner added that five persons suspected to be connected with the Islamic centre were arrested.

He added that the police would secure the facility and conduct further investigations to ensure that those involved are prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, said the state would relocate the victims to a safer place and those with health challenges would be taken to the hospital.

Harrowing Tales

Narrating his ordeal, one of the ‘’patients’’ Bashir Olanrewaju, said he had been at the centre since July 14, 2015.

Olarenwaju said he was brought to the centre by his parent because he was an Indian hemp smoker.

He said that inmates were subjected to different inhuman treatments at the centre.

According to him, some inmates died while being tortured and their bodies taken to unknown location where they were buried without informing their parents.

Another victim, Mutiu Amuda, said the owner of the centre has sexual intercourse with some of the ladies held there.

Amuda said that some of ladies that got impregnated in the process aborted the pregnancy to prevent their parents from knowing.

Another victim, Tiwalade Rofiat, said she was brought to the centre by her parents because she was troublesome .

The owner of the mosque and rehabilitation centre, Alfa Ismail Olore, said the parents of those found at the centre brought them to him to heal them of their “illnesses.’’

Olore said that some of parents even instructed him to chain the wards brought to the centre, but he only used Quran recitation to cure their illnesses.