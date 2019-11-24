Historic Photos: Trial of Benin Chiefs During the 1897 British Invasion

By Jafferson Uwoghiren

Heroic Benin Chiefs Uso, Obarisiagbon, Obayuwana, Obadesagbon, Ugiagbe and Obakhavbaye during their trial at a section of the burnt down Oba’s Palace, Benin City late 1897. They were charged, according to the official indictment, with the “ Massacre of Acting Consul General Phillips and six other whitemen. Unlawful resistance to British rule (implied). Engaging in a two -year bush warfare against British Forces (implied)”.

Chief Obadesagbon committed suicide rather than be humiliated. Mr Ralph Moor, the British agent, ordered his body hung up in the front of the ruined Palace. Chiefs Obakhavbaye and Uso were executed by firing squad, Ugiagbe was pardoned because of his extreme youth. Chief IRABOR OLOGBOSERE (not shown in this picture) was sentenced to death in absentia.

They all chose death than servitude. They died fighting on their feet, than live on their knees. We remain thankful for their heroism and inspiration. To them we pledge our RESISTANCE!!! In their honour we RESIST dishonest local politicians and oppressors. We are Binis: Unbowed. Unfazed. United.

